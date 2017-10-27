Putin oversees test fire of four nuclear-capable ballistic missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversaw the launch of four nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of a test for Moscow's strategic nuclear forces, according to the Kremlin.



The training exercise, which was conducted Thursday evening, included the testing of land, air and submarine-based ballistic missiles, Russia's defense ministry said in a statement.

A Topol intercontinental ballistic missile was tested from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia, hitting a target at a military testing range on the Kamchatka Peninsula.



"All the tasks set for the exercise have been fulfilled and all the practice targets were reached," the ministry said.



