Why taking care of the ‘human capital’ of your employees is vital: Arianna Huffington

Taking care of wellbeing in the workplace is becoming an "incredibly important investment" to companies, to the point where it's likely to be as vital as investing in technology, media mogul Arianna Huffington said Thursday.

The start-up that Huffington founded, Thrive Global, is dedicated to providing strategies and tools to enhance wellbeing, purpose and performance for individuals and businesses.

In a recent Paychex report that surveyed over 2,000 U.S. full-time employees, it was revealed how prominent stress actually is in the workplace. More than 60 percent of participants stated that, on average, they were feeling levels of stress at least three days a week — highlighting that it is an issue that needs to be taken seriously in the workplace.

"What we are finding at the moment is we are dealing with an epidemic of stress and burnout everywhere — and it's affecting all outcomes," Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global's founder and CEO, said at a CNBC-hosted panel.