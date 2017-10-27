Wall Street weekly win streaks in jeopardy

BIG TECH EARNINGS
Amazon (AMZN) was around 7 percent higher premarket after a blowoutearnings beat. It also saw revenue top forecasts, thanks in part to a very successful "Prime Day" as well as increased sales from the acquisition of Whole Foods earlier this year. (CNBC)
Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) were 3 percent higher in premarket after earnings came in well above the consensus estimate. Revenue also came in above Street forecasts, with stronger than expected ad sales and bigger profit margins among the factors helping the bottom line. (CNBC)
* Bezos, Page and Brin are $8.6 billion richer after earnings reports (CNBC)
Microsoft (MSFT) beat estimates by 12 cents with quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, with revenue scoring a beat as well. Microsoft saw increased demand for its cloud computing services during the quarter. The stock was 4 percent higher in premarket. (CNBC)
Intel (INTC) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.01 per share, 21 cents above estimates, and the chipmaker's revenue also exceeded analyst forecasts. Intel also raised its full year outlook on improved performance by its data center business. (CNBC)
IN THE NEWS TODAY
Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversaw the launch of four nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of a test for Moscow's strategic nuclear forces, according to the Kremlin.
The training exercise was conducted Thursday evening. (CNBC)
Twitter (TWTR) has accused Russian media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik of interfering in the 2016 U.S. election and banned them from buying ads on its network, after criticism the social network had not done enough to deter international meddling. (Reuters)
* Facebook steps up efforts to sway lawmakers (WSJ)
Trump acted to authorized the release of almost 2,900 documents, while blocking the release of hundreds of others on the John F. Kennedy assassination, bending to CIA and FBI appeals to keep those secrets. (AP)
A British newspaper received a mysterious call 25 minutes before John F. Kennedy was assassinated, according to the more than 2,800 documents released by the National Archives. A reporter at Cambridge News received an anonymous tip about "some big news." (USA Today)
President Trump has declared the nation's opioid epidemic a public health emergency, the first time since 2010 that the federal government has designated such an emergency nationwide. The declaration will loosen regulations to combat opioid abuse. (CNBC)
Obamacare health plans "were on track to break even or make modest profits" on average in 2017 before the Trump administration decided this month to end reimbursement payments to insurers, a report says. (CNBC)
Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant and U.S. group Huntsman abandoned their $20 billion merger deal today. It notched a win for activist investors who fought against the deal for months on the grounds it would destroy shareholder value. (Reuters)
Preorders for Apple's (AAPL) new high-end smartphone, iPhone X, opened early this morning. Within two hours of going on sale, buyers in the U.S. are now having to wait as long as five-to-six weeks for the high spec phone. (CNBC)
* IPhone X preorders are live. Here's how to buy one (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) will slash orders for model 3 parts from Taiwanese supplier Hota, according to media reports in that country, as it deals with production bottlenecks.
Nike (NKE) could be about to hit Lululemon (LULU) where it hurts. The sporting goods company is preparing to open "pant studios" in 5,000 of its stores, according to supplemental documents handed out at Nike's investor day. (CNBC)
Fox CEO James Murdoch doesn't believe that TV ratings for the NFL are down because of national anthem protests. Murdoch said ratings are down because there are too many football games on TV. (USA Today)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Mattel (MAT) missed forecasts by a wide margin, as the toymaker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 9 cents per share compared to the consensus estimate of 57 cents. It also reported a revenue miss, and suspended its dividend. Mattel was hurt, as was competitor Hasbro (HAS) in its own recent earnings report, by the bankruptcy of retailer Toys R Us. Mattel shares were tanking about 20 percent in the premarket.
Baidu (BIDU) shares were down as much as 14 percent after the company reported earnings that missed expectations late Thursday. But the Chinese search giant's stock was able to cut that decline in half in premarket trading this morning.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.52 per share, coming in nine cents above estimates, with a revenue beat as well. The hotel and casino operator was helped by the continuing comeback in the Macau market, among other factors. Wynn Resorts chief Steve Wynn said the mass shooting in Las Vegas didn't measurably hurt business.
Gilead Sciences (GILD) came in 14 cents above consensus forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.27 per share, and the drug maker's revenue also beat estimates. Gilead's quarter was driven in part by strong sales of its HIV drugs, but investors are concerned about the performance of the company's hepatitis C treatments.
WATERCOOLER
Halloween may not be until next week but that doesn't mean you can't get the frights started ahead of time. Netflix's hit horror show "Stranger Things" returns for Season 2 Friday when all nine episodes are released on the streaming service. (USA Today)
The undead have come to Starbucks. The Seattle-based coffee chain unveiled the Zombie Frappuccino Thursday morning. It'll be available through Oct. 31 in the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last. (USA Today)