Wall Street weekly win streaks in jeopardy

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversaw the launch of four nuclear-capable ballistic missiles as part of a test for Moscow's strategic nuclear forces, according to the Kremlin.

The training exercise was conducted Thursday evening. (CNBC)

Twitter (TWTR) has accused Russian media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik of interfering in the 2016 U.S. election and banned them from buying ads on its network, after criticism the social network had not done enough to deter international meddling. (Reuters)



* Facebook steps up efforts to sway lawmakers (WSJ)

Trump acted to authorized the release of almost 2,900 documents, while blocking the release of hundreds of others on the John F. Kennedy assassination, bending to CIA and FBI appeals to keep those secrets. (AP)



A British newspaper received a mysterious call 25 minutes before John F. Kennedy was assassinated, according to the more than 2,800 documents released by the National Archives. A reporter at Cambridge News received an anonymous tip about "some big news." (USA Today)

President Trump has declared the nation's opioid epidemic a public health emergency, the first time since 2010 that the federal government has designated such an emergency nationwide. The declaration will loosen regulations to combat opioid abuse. (CNBC)

Obamacare health plans "were on track to break even or make modest profits" on average in 2017 before the Trump administration decided this month to end reimbursement payments to insurers, a report says. (CNBC)

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant and U.S. group Huntsman abandoned their $20 billion merger deal today. It notched a win for activist investors who fought against the deal for months on the grounds it would destroy shareholder value. (Reuters)

Preorders for Apple's (AAPL) new high-end smartphone, iPhone X, opened early this morning. Within two hours of going on sale, buyers in the U.S. are now having to wait as long as five-to-six weeks for the high spec phone. (CNBC)



* IPhone X preorders are live. Here's how to buy one (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) will slash orders for model 3 parts from Taiwanese supplier Hota, according to media reports in that country, as it deals with production bottlenecks.

Nike (NKE) could be about to hit Lululemon (LULU) where it hurts. The sporting goods company is preparing to open "pant studios" in 5,000 of its stores, according to supplemental documents handed out at Nike's investor day. (CNBC)

Fox CEO James Murdoch doesn't believe that TV ratings for the NFL are down because of national anthem protests. Murdoch said ratings are down because there are too many football games on TV. (USA Today)