Your first trade for Friday, October 27

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Microsoft.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Intel.

Dan Nathan is a seller of Microsoft.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Exxon Mobil.

Trader disclosure: On October 26, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AMAT, BAC, BABA, BHP, C, CS, EOG, FAST, FCX, HD, HIMX, IBM, INTC, JBLU, MAC, MSFT, MU, OA, ORCL, PFE, RTN, S, SCSS, SFM, UNP, UUP, WFC, XBI, XLF, XOP. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, GIS, GM, IBM, KO, LEN, MLCO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, NTRS, PEP, PFE, SCSS, TRN, UAL, UPS, VIAB, WDC, WFC, WYNN. Pete owns TLT puts. Bought BAC calls. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Dan Nathan is long AMD, IPOA. Dan Nathan is short SMH, SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.