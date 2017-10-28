2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport first drive - not the fiery hatchback I'm looking for

Hyundai Elantra and Elantra GT aren't as alike as other vehicles that share similar names.

The front fascia, rear and interior are completely different. The ride and handling characteristics are changed, and additional sound deadening is present to keep out the echo from an open cargo area.

The Elantra GT Sport costs more — it starts at $24,135 for the manual — but comes with more standard kit than the sedan version.

That's a lot of changes, so I wanted to see whether or not that boiled down to a different driving experience.

It doesn't.