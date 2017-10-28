The National Hurricane Center said that a a tropical storm had formed in the Caribbean, bringing heavy rains to Cuba and the Bahamas while potentially threatening parts of Florida that are just beginning to recover from a succession of fierce storms.

In an active season marked by three powerful named hurricanes, Tropical Storm Philippe gathered steam on Saturday and appeared to be menacing parts of the Caribbean. The NHS said that a tropical storm warning was in effect for at least six Cuban provinces, northwestern Bahamas and the Cayman Islands.

At least four inches of rainfall is forecast for those areas, and "may produce life threatening flash floods and mudslides," the NHC warned.

The storm, which is expected to hit within the next 12-18 hours, is blowing winds of up to 40 miles per hour, with additional strengthening a possibility. Wind gusts were felt near Key West, an area battered by Hurricane Irma just weeks ago.

The NHC said that South Florida, including the Keys, could see up to 6 inches of rain through Sunday, with flash flooding risk.