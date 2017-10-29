Wall Street week ahead: Big Fed news, a rebound in job creation and a roaring market

If previous statements from the White House can be trusted, President Donald Trump this week will be naming the person he wants to lead the Federal Reserve for the next four years.

Trump has an overseas trip planned that starts Friday, and he has indicated that the pick will come before then. He has stated in various media interviews that he wants to get the process moving.

As of now — and these things can change quickly — but the market widely expects Trump to name current Fed Governor Jerome "Jay" Powell to take the central bank helm when current Chair Janet Yellen's term expires in February. Powell likely would not be a radical departure from Yellen's approach to monetary policy, though he might be a bit more likely to ease up on bank regulations.

Trump pretty much can't lose on this appointment, as the market views most of those considered finalists positively. However, there could be some reaction if he chooses Stanford economist John Taylor, the developer of a rule that, at least on the surface, would suggest considerably higher interest rates.