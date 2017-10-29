We've seen an 82 percent jump in bitcoin-related jobs, says employment website CEO

Crowdsource 'any product' with this website 1:45 AM ET Fri, 27 Oct 2017 | 02:19

Bitcoin-related jobs are the fastest growing category of role on international employment marketplace Freelancer, the company said Wednesday.

With 82 percent growth in the third quarter, work related to cryptocurrency is skyrocketing, the data showed. The company's periodic report tracks top trends in online jobs based on the listings on its Freelancer.com platform.

"People are getting freelancers to design new types of cryptocurrencies," Matt Barrie, CEO of Freelancer, told CNBC. One of the main skills for which companies are looking is the ability to manage an initial coin offering — when a new digital token is first sold to outside speculators in a bid to raise money.