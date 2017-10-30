    ×

    Market Insider

    Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MDLZ, VYGR & more

    Commuters at the Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Commuters at the Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Mondelez International's stock climbed nearly 5 percent in the extended session after the company posted higher-than-expected third quarter earnings.

    Shares of Voyager Therapeutics dropped 12 percent after hours. Sanofi said it would end a collaboration with Voyager to develop a Parkinson's disease treatment.

    Shares of Allison Transmission rose 3.3 percent after the company's third quarter earnings and revenue surpassed Wall Street analysts' expectations.

    Exact Sciences' stock rose 7 percent in the extended trading session after the company raised its revenue guidance for the year and posted profit and revenue above analysts' estimates.

