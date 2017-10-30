Bernie Sanders tells 'gentle' Canadians to 'be a little bit louder' in health care debate

Senator Bernie Sanders told Canadians that they should defend their health care system and that drug companies were ripping them off.

Sanders is currently trying to change the current profit driven health care system and his Medicare for All act proposes a singe payer tax funded system that provides universal coverage to 323 million Americans.

The single payer 'Medicare for All' would be run by one public system rather than multi payer, which offers coverage through multiple private or public sources.

But, Sanders was in Ontario over the weekend with a delegation of American health-care providers to look at how Canada operates it's single payer health care system. Speaking at the University of Toronto the senator was back in full campaign mode.

"I know that Canadians are well-known throughout the world as gentle and kind people. Be a little bit louder." he said.

Sanders told the capacity crowd that when you guarantee health care to all people, "stand up and defend that all over the world".