US Treasurys higher as investors pivot focus to data, auctions

Data is expected to keep investors on their toes Monday, with a new batch of economic data set to come out. First off, personal income and outlays are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey is set to be published at 10:30 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $42 billion in 13-week bills, $36 billion in 26-week bills and $50 billion in 37-day bills. It will also announce the size of a four-week bills auction, set to take place on Tuesday.

No major speeches are set to take place by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday; however, talk of who will take on the position as Fed Chair from early 2018 will remain on the minds of investors.

In politics, President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit its lowest level, according to a NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, with his job approval rating falling to 38 percent, having declined 5 points since the previous month.

Meanwhile, in commodities news, oil prices fluctuated in early trade, as rising exports from Iraq capped gains in the market. However, hopes were lifted somewhat, on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut would be extended past its deadline of March 2018; Reuters reported.