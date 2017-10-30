Cramer's lightning round: Not a great run for Southwest Airlines   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Southwest Airlines: "Look, there were issues [in Q3]. There were hedging issues. There's competition issues. [ActionAlertsPlus] almost decided to get rid of it. We're holding it for now because it's too cheap, but boy, it's not been a great run."

Regeneron: "[CEO] Len Schleifer's doing everything he can. I mean, this company is one of the great biotech companies of all time. The problem is that everybody has decided that the drug business is not the business that we're used to and there's a lot of competition, a lot of companies going at it. And that includes Regeneron versus Amgen. I think you're fine and I think Len's doing great, but I'm not crazy about the industry."

Acacia Communications: "It's a very competitive business now. They had these Chinese contracts that didn't work out and that really set the thing going down, and since then I've really kind of had to walk away from it, frankly. The Chinese contracts spooked me."

Liberty Interactive QVC Group: "I like it very much. I think Liberty Interactive is just a terrific, terrific stock. Yes. Just own that one. Greg Maffei is fabulous – he's the CEO."

Axalta Coating Systems: "Axalta got the acquisition. That's what we've been looking for. We did a big piece on it and it's been nothing but net."