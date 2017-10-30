President Donald Trump's onetime campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and Manafort's former longtime business partner, Rick Gates, were told to surrender to federal authorities on Monday, a senior U.S. official told NBC News.

It was unclear early Monday morning what charges had been filed against Manafort and Gates, but the indictments by a federal grand jury mark the start of a new phase in the special counsel's investigation into Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. The news of Manafort's indictment was first reported by the The New York Times.

The indictment follows a year of escalating legal problems for Manafort and Gates, who worked with Manafort for years on many of his foreign lobbying contracts. In late July, FBI agents under Mueller's direction raided Manafort's home in Alexandria, Va., and seized documents and other materials related to the Russia probe. In September, The New York Times reported that lawyers working for Mueller told Manafort that they planned to indict him.

Manafort first joined the Trump campaign as an adviser in March 2016, and was promoted to campaign manager three months later. At the time, he was credited with helping Trump's campaign recover from a bruising primary battle and move on to a formal nomination at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

While Manafort was well known in Washington circles for his controversial lobbying clients, it wasn't until August 2016 that his past work became an issue for Trump.

On August 16, The New York Times reported the existence of a secret ledger in Ukraine that showed more than $12 million in undisclosed payments to Manafort from a one-time client, Ukraine's ousted former president Viktor Yanukovych. Days later, Trump accepted Manafort's resignation from the campaign.

Since its inception, President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed Mueller's investigation as a "Russian witch hunt" and a "hoax" cooked up by Democrats unwilling to accept the 2016 election's results.

Emboldened by a Washington Post report showing that the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton paid for the research for a hotly disputed dossier seeking to connect the president to Russia, Trump has insisted "there was NO collusion between Russia and Trump."

Trump has adopted a tone of defiance in public. However, inside the White House, nearly all of Trump's top aides, and the president himself, have hired outside lawyers to represent them in the probe — a sign of how serious the situation is for the West Wing.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.