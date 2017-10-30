Global assets under management to double by 2025 as the world’s population ages, study says

As the world's population starts to live longer, there's one industry set to capitalize on retirement plans.

The asset and wealth management sector is set to reach $145.4 trillion in assets under management by 2025 as governments step back from helping people saving for retirement, a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) showed Monday.

Global assets under management reached $84.9 trillion in 2016 and will therefore almost double to hit $145.4 trillion in 2025, the latest Asset and Wealth Management Revolution report showed. This means the industry will see assets growing at a pace of 6.2 percent a year, with stronger performances in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

"The burgeoning wealth of high-net worth individuals and the mass affluent, as well as a pronounced shift to defined contribution retirement saving, are propelling huge growth in the asset and wealth management industry," PwC said in a statement Monday.