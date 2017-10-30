House Majority Leader McCarthy: 'I don't think we should punish people for being successful'

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday the federal government should not "punish people for being successful," responding to talk about a new, highest, fourth tax bracket.

"The simpler the better," McCarthy said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," referring to the GOP's tax reform plan. "I don't think we should punish people for being successful."

On the possibility of a fourth bracket, the California Republican refused to confirm on deny it, saying only that House tax writers are "still working."

"People can work out the details, look at the others," McCarthy said. "I will wait until [The Committee] on Ways and Means come out. That's their role."

House Republicans are expected to introduce their tax reform bill on Wednesday, a source told CNBC. The plan follows the House narrowly approving a Senate budget on Thursday, which was seen as crucial to GOP passing tax cuts later this year.

The GOP tax plan aims to dramatically reduce individual and corporate tax rates as well as simply the U.S. tax code.

President Donald Trump's Council of Economic Advisers on Friday released a new report, which predicts corporate tax cuts alone will produce gross domestic product growth of between 3 and 5 percent.

