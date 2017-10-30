When the investors on ABC's "Shark Tank" see a pitch for a product that they think will make money, they are often willing to fight for it.

On Sunday, after former NFL tight end Nate Lawrie and his business partner Tom Hopkins pitched their company Brazyn Life, which sells a foam roller that collapses to fit in a gym bag, the fight was on.

And this time, it was a battle of the sexes.

Four sharks were interested: Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John teamed up for an offer, challenging another from guest judge and self-made billionaire Sara Blakely and Lori Greiner.

But, O'Leary was offering more than money. He was willing to go the extra mile to market the product.

"One video of me in my underwear [foam] rolling is going to blow this thing right out of the water," O'Leary tells Lawrie and Hopkins on the show.

The women, however, weren't impressed with that plan.

"It could also put you out of business," Blakely says to the entrepreneurs. Adds investor Greiner, "Horrifying thought, him in his underwear on a roller."

Both sets of investors held the same terms: each pair offered to invest a total of $225,000 for a combined 20 percent stake in the business.

The sharks were interested in the uniqueness of the product and excited that the foam roller could collapses flat to be easily packed in a small bag or carry on, but can still sustain weight when expanded.