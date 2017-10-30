Tony Podesta reportedly leaving the lobbying firm he founded amid Mueller investigation

Tony Podesta, founder of lobbying firm the Podesta Group, is leaving the firm after becoming a subject in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, Politico reports.

Podesta is Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta's, brother.

NBC News reported last week that the Democratic lobbyist and his firm were part of the probe after inquiring into former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's finances. Manafort was indicted on money laundering and tax evasion charges on Monday.

Podesta announced his decision to step down from the company during a company meeting on Monday morning and is telling clients about his decision, Politico reported. He will give full operational and financial controls to CEO Kimberley Fritts, according to Politico.

Fritts and a senior group of people will launch a new firm within the coming days, Politico reported, noting that sources said the transition has been in the works for the past several months.

Neither Podesta nor The Podesta Group immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment.

