Uber's Bozoma Saint John says she should have ignored this career advice from a female executive

Not all career advice is good career advice.

In an interview with journalist Rebecca Jarvis for her "No Limits" podcast, Uber's Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John reflects on the well-intentioned advice she got from a female executive that turned out to be bad for her success.

She says that early in her career, a senior female executive advised her to never wear red nail polish or red lipstick in the workplace.

"It would be a bold message, and you don't want to do that," she says the executive told her. "You want to be sort of understated and let people take you seriously."