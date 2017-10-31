These 6 luxury hotels have an extra perk — legend has it they're haunted

"We were the only guests as it turned out; the following day they were going to close the place down for the winter," he says. "Wandering through its corridors, I thought that it seemed the perfect — maybe the archetypal — setting for a ghost story."

The hotel was opened in 1909, according to its website, by Freelan Oscar Stanley, inventor of steam powered cars, when his doctor prescribed fresh air to help with his tuberculosis. The hotel is rumored to have ghosts and offers "spirited" rooms with "high paranormal activity," says the site. The Stanley also offers "night spirit tours" that take you to "a few darkened spaces and introduces you to the 'active' phenomena" at the hotel.

When Syfy featured the hotel on its television show "Ghost Hunters," paranormal investigators claimed to find ghostly activity. "People could be seen in the hallways and then hiding, children could be heard running and playing on the floors above them and cupboard doors unlocked and opened while one of the ghost hunters was staying the night in a guest room," according to Atlas Obscura. "Over the years, guests have reported experiencing similar phenomena."

Today the hotel offers charming rooms in the main hotel with amenities like flat-screen TVs and custom bedding. There is also The Lodge, a newly remodeled boutique hotel; the 2016-built Aspire Residences with 360 views of the Rocky Mountains; and the private Overlook Condos.