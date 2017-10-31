The iPhone X costs $1,000—here are 6 other things you could buy instead

Apple's iPhone X is here and it's gotten mostly positive reviews.

CNBC's Todd Haselton says calls it "the best smartphone you can buy" and TechCrunch says "it really is like using the future of smartphones, today."

But, despite the good buzz, the phone's price tag is still enough scare off many other shoppers. It starts at $999 and goes up to $1,150 for a model with extra storage. "If you don't really care about phones or about having the latest and greatest, then there's really no need to buy an iPhone X," Haselton says. "Save some dough."

Here are some alternative ideas for what you could do with $1,000.