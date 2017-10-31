Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: EA, NFX & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Electronic Arts shares fell about 3 percent in extended trading after the company reported disappointing guidance.

Newfield Exploration's stock jumped about 2 percent in the extended session after the company posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings.

Shares of Envision Healthcare plummeted more than 27 percent in extended trading after the company posted earnings and revenue below analysts' expectations. The company said its operations were disrupted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

3D Systems shares plunged more than 12 percent in the extended session after the company withdrew its guidance. The company also reported sales and adjusted loss below Wall Street estimates.

Correction: This story was updated to include the correct percentage EA's stock declined after hours.