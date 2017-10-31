Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma is going to be a movie star next. Literally

Alibaba founder Jack Ma may be sitting at the helm of an e-commerce giant racing towards a $500 billion market capitalization and competing against Amazon, but the 53-year-old former English teacher, who is now worth almost $40 billion, is clearly taking time to enjoy life.

The tech exec will star in a short movie promoting the benefits of tai chi called "Gong Shou Dao" to be released November 11, according to a statement published in Alizila, a site where Alibaba publishes news about the company and its leadership.

Ma will star alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo, the star of "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," retired sumo Grand Champion Asashoryu Akinori and actor and stuntman, Tony Jaa, to name a few. None of the people appearing in the movie will be paid, according to the statement.