BP earnings: $1.865 billion in net profit, vs $1.588 billion expected

Oil major BP beat analyst expectations Tuesday, highlighting the improving fortunes of an industry that's withstood one of the deepest downturns in a generation.

In recent quarters, major oil companies have been eager to show investors that progress has been made when it comes to covering spending and dividends with cash generation. Further to this, a slump in oil prices over the last two years has prompted firms to wrestle with their portfolios in a bid to become more competitive.

The price of oil collapsed from near $120 a barrel in June 2014 due to weak demand, a strong dollar and booming U.S. shale production. OPEC's reluctance to cut output was also seen as a key reason behind the fall. But, the oil cartel soon moved to curb production — along with other oil producing nations - in late 2016.