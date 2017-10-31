Shark Tank success nearly hung these Three Jerks out to dry

Since appearing on Shark Tank, the team behind Three Jerks jerky has been "knee-deep in filet mignon" -- that is to say, they've hit the big time.

Founders Daniel Fogelson and Jordan Barrocas set out to make the finest gourmet meat snack ever created and with Shark Daymond John's help, they've done just that. In the three months after their episode aired, the duo racked up $1.4 million in sales, which equates to about 150,000 bags of their gourmet beef jerky.

Sounds like a best case scenario, right? Wrong.

While too many sales might seem like a good problem to have, these 'jerks' just couldn't keep up. They needed to expand fast to avoid leaving customers as high and dry as a piece of bad jerky.

With the business in danger, Daymond immediately took action. He hooked the guys up with a new co-packer that could meet the insanely high demand, all while maintaining the quality and consistency of Three Jerks' product. And, as an added bonus, the company was also able to lower its costs.

In the words of Daymond: "Being a jerk has never felt so good."

Shark Tank Weeknights starting at 7P ET