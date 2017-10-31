Electronic Arts shares slip more than 2% after earnings release

Electronic Arts reported quarterly revenue that met analysts' expectations on Tuesday.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Revenue: $1.18 billion vs. $1.18 billion expected according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

For the full year, EA said it expects net bookings of $5.15 billion, as compared to Wall Street estimates of $5.20 billion.

Shares slipped 3 percent in after-hours trading.

Net bookings came in at $1.18 billion, up from $1.10 billion a year ago.

Analysts expected a strong quarter with sustained momentum into fiscal year 2019, as EA expands into live and mobile game offerings.

As one of the most established names in the gaming industry, EA stands poised to monopolize the growth in the industry if it can successfully move into new formats.

EA stock is up more than 47 percent on the year.

Analysts looked to the release of a second Star Wars action-adventure game, "Star Wars: Battlefront II," to drive growth for fiscal year 2018.

Earlier this month, EA announced it would delay a separate Star Wars title because it would shutter the studio producing the game.

In July, the company said it expects full-year net revenue of just above $5 billion.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that EA delayed the release of a separate Star Wars game. An earlier version of this story misstated which title would be delayed.