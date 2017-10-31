Elon Musk says his traffic-busting tunnel from LAX should be 17 miles long ‘in a year or so’

Elon Musk hopes to have a tunnel running under a 17-mile stretch of highway in Los Angeles "in a year or so."

One of his multitude of companies, The Boring Company, is currently building tunnels under Los Angeles. Musk predicts cars will be rushed through the tunnels in pods going as fast as 125 miles per hour.

"To solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic, roads must go 3-D, which means either flying cars or tunnels. Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won't fall on your head," The Boring Company website says.

So far, The Boring Company has built 500 feet worth of tunnel.