Gold dips as dollar gains ahead of Fed statement

Gold edged lower early Wednesday as the dollar firmed with investors awaiting hints on a U.S rate hike following the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.



Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,267.80 per ounce at 0106 GMT.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery dipped 0.1 percent to $1,268.80.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.1 percent.



U.S. consumer confidence jumped to a near 17-year high in October, with households upbeat about the labor market and business conditions, which could underpin consumer spending and boost the economy in the final three months of the year.



The Fed is scheduled to release its statement following its meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT.

Investors are also awaiting the naming of the next Fed chair likely on Thursday, the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday and more data, including U.S. payrolls figures on Friday.