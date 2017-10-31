    ×

    If the price of oil goes up, the appetite for reform will go down, says the IMF's MENA director

    • Reform in the Middle East and North Africa is broadly accepted as a "positive move" towards growth, Jihad Azour, the IMF's director for the region told CNBC
    • But this needs to pick up in order to create enough jobs for a young region, he added
    • The IMF's latest report cites global growth for the fiscal year of 2017 to be 3.6 percent, with this falling at 2.6 percent for the MENA region
    Daily life in the streets of Cairo, Egypt, on July 29, 2017.

    Change is abound in the Middle East and North Africa region, although the pace of reform needs to increase, according to one senior voice at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    "Reforms are now accepted by all as a positive move toward creating additional growth," Jihad Azour, the IMF's Middle East and North Africa (MENA) director, told CNBC.

    But he added that, "If we don't grow at 6 and 7 percent it's going to be very difficult to find enough jobs for the 25 million young men and women that will enter the labor market in the region in the next five years."

    Azour spoke to CNBC to coincide with the release of the IMF's 2017 Regional Outlook for the Middle East, the Gulf and North Africa report, which cites global growth to be 3.6 percent for the fiscal year of 2017, with this falling to 2.6 percent for the MENA region.

    "The region is recognizing the importance of the new cycle," Azour said, referring to a broader global economy recovery. "Yet they need to do more reforms in order to fully benefit from it."

    A key challenge facing the MENA region was complacency resulting from higher oil prices. "If the oil price will go up, then the appetite for reform will go down," Azour warned. Also pressing on decision-makers was conflict and geopolitical issues arising in the region, as well as global risks such as tightening monetary policy and "inward looking policies in the West."

    Azour cited Egypt as an example of a country that had begun to turn its economy around, with capital flows, exports and tourism — among other things — on the up. He described the need to "consolidate" reforms, "keep the discipline" and improve the country's business environment.

    The Egyptian state needs to move to being an "enabler, rather than an operator," Azour said, as well as address structural issues such as allowing women "to participate in a greater way in the economy." According to the IMF's report, growth for Egypt, which has seen major political upheaval in recent years, remains unchanged at 4.3 percent for the fiscal year 2017.

    Meanwhile, Azour discussed Saudi Arabia's impetus to "genuinely move into a private sector-led economy." "Sequencing and momentum is important," he said, as is tackling the "root cause" hindering growth, which encompassed "access to finance by reforming the financial sector," as well as improving education and opening up the Kingdom's business environment.

    Impact of Qatar sanctions has 'been absorbed'

    Azour described the impact of sanctions imposed by several Arab countries on their Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) neighbor Qatar as "mostly muted," due to the Qatari authorities responding quickly to cushion any blows to the state's trade and capital flows.

    "The non-oil sector will grow at 4.7 percent, a little less than what we had expected six months ago," he said. But overall, "the impact has been absorbed."

    Azour disagreed that the crisis had been overblown, but said that its impact on the oil price was "minimum or even non-existent."

