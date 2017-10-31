Change is abound in the Middle East and North Africa region, although the pace of reform needs to increase, according to one senior voice at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Reforms are now accepted by all as a positive move toward creating additional growth," Jihad Azour, the IMF's Middle East and North Africa (MENA) director, told CNBC.

But he added that, "If we don't grow at 6 and 7 percent it's going to be very difficult to find enough jobs for the 25 million young men and women that will enter the labor market in the region in the next five years."

Azour spoke to CNBC to coincide with the release of the IMF's 2017 Regional Outlook for the Middle East, the Gulf and North Africa report, which cites global growth to be 3.6 percent for the fiscal year of 2017, with this falling to 2.6 percent for the MENA region.