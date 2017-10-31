Lamborghini's Huracan successor will be a hybrid

Lamborghini's next version of its Huracan will be a plug-in hybrid, according to Autocar.

The car is scheduled for release in 2022. It is the second hybrid vehicle Lamborghini plans to make. The Italian carmaker plans to debut its hybrid Urus SUV in December.

The vehicle will offer an electric-only mode, Autocar said.

Lamborghini was not immediately available for comment to CNBC.

Some of Lamborghini's fellow high-end automakers, such as Ferrari, have moved toward developing hybrid models. However, executives from both Lamborghini and Ferrari have said neither company has plans to develop fully electric models yet.

But if governments push carmakers toward ever lower emissions targets, these automakers may be shut out of entire markets if they don't meet standards, said Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas in a recent note.

Moreover, Tesla has garnered praise for its quick, fast electric cars, such as the Model S P100DL. Competition could also push legacy performance manufacturers toward making all-electric vehicles. However, Jonas said some fans of high-end performance cars liken driving an electric Ferrari to eating a 3-D printed soy doughnut — just not the same.

Read the full story at Autocar.