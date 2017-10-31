Microsoft's cellular Surface Pro model is launching in December

Microsoft said Tuesday that the cellular version of its Surface Pro hybrid tablet would be released in December.

The Surface Pro was announced earlier this year, but without a release date. At the time, the U.S. technology giant said the device would support mobile connectivity.

Now Microsoft has confirmed that the Surface Pro will come with data connectivity and that it will ship in December. Users can input a Nano SIM or use the in-built eSIM to connect to a carrier.

"Half of the global workforce will be mobile by 2020. The office is no longer restricted to a set of buildings — it's at home, in a cafe, a city across the globe, or on a plane," Panos Panay, corporate vice president of Microsoft Devices, said in a blog post Tuesday.

"With so many changing locations your device becomes your office and many of our customers tell us that's what their Surface is to them — a mobile office."

The Surface Pro is a high-end tablet with keyboard that competes with Apple's iPad Pro. Microsoft pioneered the form factor of these devices when it released the first Surface product in 2012. Now it has different products in the Surface line, including a laptop and desktop device.

Surface has also been a key revenue driver in recent times. In the September quarter, Microsoft said Surface revenues rose 12 percent.