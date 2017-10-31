Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' as company looks into Kevin Spacey sexual assault allegation

Netflix suspended production on "House of Cards" as it investigates a sexual assault allegation against the show's lead star Kevin Spacey.

"MRC [Media Rights Capital] and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement.

The news comes a few days after actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed actor Kevin Spacey had made a sexual advance toward him at a party when he was 14 in 1986. Spacey said on Twitter he did not remember the incident, but apologized at "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

The critically-acclaimed "House of Cards" was Netflix's first original series. The company announced on Monday the upcoming sixth season would be the final season. Sources close to the situation said the decision to end the series was made before the reports about Spacey's inappropriate conduct surfaced.

Note: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal is an investor in BuzzFeed.