    ×

    Tech

    Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' as company looks into Kevin Spacey sexual assault allegation

    • Netflix suspends production of "House of Cards" indefinitely after a sexual assault allegation against the show's lead star Kevin Spacey surfaced.
    • Netflix previously announced the upcoming sixth season would be the final season.
    Kevin Spacey in Netflix's "House of Cards"
    Netflix suspends production on 'House of Cards' sixth season   

    Netflix suspended production on "House of Cards" as it investigates a sexual assault allegation against the show's lead star Kevin Spacey.

    "MRC [Media Rights Capital] and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement.

    The news comes a few days after actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed actor Kevin Spacey had made a sexual advance toward him at a party when he was 14 in 1986. Spacey said on Twitter he did not remember the incident, but apologized at "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

    The critically-acclaimed "House of Cards" was Netflix's first original series. The company announced on Monday the upcoming sixth season would be the final season. Sources close to the situation said the decision to end the series was made before the reports about Spacey's inappropriate conduct surfaced.

    Note: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal is an investor in BuzzFeed.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TWTR
    ---
    NFLX
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...