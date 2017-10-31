The Nikkei 225 is poised for more gains — even as Abe's arrows fall short

The performance of the Nikkei 225, however, suggests that at least some of the arrows, aggressive monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms, reached their targets.

Although there is a focus on the 21,000 level it is the 20,800 level that is much more important technically.

The move above that level breaks a long-term multi-year triple-top pattern. That level acted as support in 1990. The level acted as a resistance level in 1994, 1997, 2000 and again in 2015. It is a very powerful resistance level and that makes the breakout particularly significant because it signals a substantial change in economic outlook.

The Nikkei did move above that level for a few weeks in 1996 to peak near 22,000. A current move above 22,000 will act as further confirmation of the strength of this breakout and its significance.

Between 1987 and 1991 the Nikkei created a very large head-and-shoulder pattern. What is important today about this pattern is the equal highs made by each of the shoulders. This creates a historical resistance level near 26,500.

This is the next longer-term resistance target for the current Nikkei breakout.