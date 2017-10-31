Messaging app Slack suffers a worldwide service outage

Popular workplace messaging service Slack suffered a massive outage late Tuesday evening, leaving users around the world unable to send or receive messages and files.

On Twitter, the company apologized for the disruption and said it was working to fix the issue. At the time of writing, the service had been unavailable for more than half an hour.

Slack has about 9 million weekly active users and is a popular mode of communication among many Silicon Valley firms, Fortune 100 companies and media organizations. On its website, Slack says it has more than 50,000 paying companies that use the service.

The messaging app raised $250 million in a funding round led by Japanese tech giant SoftBank in September. That put the company's overall valuation at $5.1 billion.

Users took to social media to complain about the service disruption. In true internet fashion, the memes and the jokes soon followed: