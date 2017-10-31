The business of tattoos: Meet the man who inks Hollywood for a high price

As a teenager in Boston, Massachusetts, Mahoney was drawn to the industry the moment he walked into a tattoo shop, describing the experience as an "epiphany."

But tattooing was illegal in Massachusetts — for health reasons; the ban was overturned in 2000 — when Mahoney first took an interest 40 years ago, so he's surprised by his own success on a mainstream scale.

"There were no books in the library. There was nothing I could find about it when I started, so this is like another planet. I didn't think this would ever be like this in my wildest dream," he said.

His rise to become a tattooist to the stars began in the 1980s when celebrities including his friend Mickey Rourke began hanging out at his tattoo shop and popularizing the look.

From there, Mahoney carved a name for himself and attracted some of the biggest stars in the world to his tattoo shop, the Shamrock Social Club, in Hollywood.

"My strong suit is that I'm a good listener. I listen to what they say and I'm of the mind that it's a joint effort, it's me and you, it's not my artwork on you, it's our artwork."