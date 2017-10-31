This CEO paid for Harvard with 24 scholarships totaling $90,000

Going to college can seem prohibitively expensive for many students, but Ben Kaplan, CEO of PR Hacker and author of How to Go to College Almost for Free, says that everyone can find a way to make college more affordable.

When Kaplan was a teenager at South Eugene High School in Eugene, Oregon, he thought the best way to pay for college was to play sports. "I grew up playing tennis from age 9. I wanted to be a pro tennis player and go to Wimbledon someday," he tells CNBC Make It. "I thought that was an avenue to pay for college."

But he developed a stress fracture in his lower back and had to change his approach.

"I needed a different way," he says. "I was looking around and one day I walked by the guidance office and I saw this application and it was a scholarship sponsored by Discover Card."