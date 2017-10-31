Here's everything you need to know about Under Armour earnings

Under Armour is set to report third-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters:

Earnings per share: 19 cents.

Revenue: $1.5 billion.

Under Armour shares reached a record low in August, after the company announced it was cutting about 2 percent of its global workforce. Under Armour also trimmed its sales forecast for the full year and called for additional expenses related to restructuring efforts.

Under Armour expects adjusted earnings for 2017 to range from 37 cents to 40 cents per share, excluding one-time charges.

As sporting goods retailers struggle to hold their footing in the U.S. marketplace, Under Armour is reportedly exploring the exit of its tennis and other outdoor segments. Getting out of smaller categories, like fishing, could help the retailer focus on its core performance businesses, like basketball and golf.

Just last week, retail rival Nike laid out its updated strategy to pull product out of certain "mediocre" retailers and to focus more on women's athletic apparel and footwear.

Looking to the future, some analysts are saying NBA star Stephen Curry's new basketball shoe will spark a turnaround for Maryland-based Under Armour.

"Tighter allocations, fewer colorways and easy comps set the Curry 4 up to be the #1 bball sneaker this year, which would be a huge catalyst for UAA shares," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note to clients Monday.

Under Armour also just launched its first subscription service, called ArmourBox. The company is trying to offer customers more customizable options.

As of Monday's market close, Under Armour shares have fallen more than 40 percent in 2017.