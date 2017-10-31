Watch Facebook, Google and Twitter testify in the Senate about Russian election tampering

The first of three highly anticipated Senate hearings with executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

A subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding the hearing on how to combat extremist content and Russian disinformation online.

Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter acting general counsel Sean Edgett and Google's director of law enforcement and information security Richard Salgado are slated to represent their companies.

