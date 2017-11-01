Special counsel Robert Mueller may have had some help investigating President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, from an unlikely source: a blogger in Brooklyn, New York.

And it's all because Manafort wasn't a very good neighbor.

"I noticed this brownstone, it was really dilapidated, it had a lot of construction debris," said Katia Kelly, who runs a neighborhood blog called Pardon Me for Asking. "It was just like gee, poor neighbors."

That's how Kelly first noticed a property owned by Manafort that would turn out to be evidence of an alleged multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme. Kelly wrote about how she traced ownership of the property in an article she published in February.

The Intercept, an online news outlet, cited Kelly's article shortly after it was published. After the indictment, Kelly's story was cited by publications including Vanity Fair.

After a neighbor tipped her off to the news that Manafort owned the home, Kelly tried to prove it. The task wasn't easy, she said, because most of the transactions were conducted by limited liability companies.

The property was purchased by a corporate vehicle named "MC Brooklyn Holdings LLC," according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Eventually, Kelly was able to find a permit with Manafort's name on it.

Some of the details Kelly found seemed odd, she said. For instance, the mortgage on the home exceeded the market value of the property in its dilapidated state.

"I don't know what to make of all of this," she wrote in the blog. "Maybe one of my readers can interpret these transactions?"

Her post was the subject of a good amount of chatter in her Brooklyn community, she said. At one point, Kelly said, she was approached by two young lawyers who told her that what she uncovered looked very strange. Those two attorneys, Julian Russo and Matthew Termine, published their research on their own website.

On Monday, Manafort surrendered to law enforcement authorities to face charges, including some related to his ownership of the Brooklyn brownstone. The Justice Department's indictment has 12 counts against the former Trump campaign official, including conspiracy to launder money. Manafort's business associate Rick Gates also was indicted.

Manafort and Gates both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kelly is proud of her role in the investigation. In her latest article, published Tuesday, she wrote that someone placed a sign on the brownstone designating it "The House That Brought Down A President."

"I have to say that I probably didn't realize that my little blog post was going to go ahead and have a part in a national investigation," she said. "Now that I know, I feel kind of proud of myself, and my kids are proud of me."

Here's what the federal indictment had to say about the Brooklyn brownstone: