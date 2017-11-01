First Look: The investors head to the Canadian Rockies to test out products designed for the snow

Investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East and Bode Miller travel deep into the Canadian Rockies to test new cutting edge adventure products – including a line of women's skis and a conversion kit that enables dirt bikes to ride in deep snow. Which resourceful entrepreneur will earn a life-changing investment?

About "Adventure Capitalists"

Thrill-seeking investors Shawn Johnson, Dhani Jones and Jeremy Bloom travel the country to test products in extreme conditions and potentially offer investments. In each one-hour episode, four separate entrepreneurs showcase products designed for outdoor adventure. These cutting-edge products and inventions run the gamut; from outerwear that can insulate against freezing temperatures (even when wet), to a robotic fishing lure that brings dead bait back to life and a full suspension mountain bike that can trek over any terrain. The adventure capitalists then put these innovations to the test, often in harsh conditions, to determine which are actually worthy of an investment.