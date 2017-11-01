CNBC Names Region’s Top Executives at 16th Asia Business Leaders Awards

India's Ajay Piramal of Piramal Group named Asia Business Leader of the Year

SINGAPORE, 2 November 2017 - CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced the distinguished winners of the 16th Asia Business Leaders Awards (ABLA) at a gala ceremony held at the Shanghai Marriott Hotel City Centre.

The annual awards recognize the region's top business leaders for their vision, competence and achievement in six categories. The 2017 winners are:

Asia Business Leader of the Year Award

Ajay Piramal of Piramal Group (India)



Asia Disruptor of the Year Award

Alex Hungate of SATS Ltd (Singapore)



Asia Talent Management Award

Rizalina Mantaring of Sun Life Financial (The Philippines)



Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Dr Tan See Leng of IHH Healthcare Berhad (Singapore)



Lifetime Achievement Award

Guo Guangchang of Fosun International (China)



China Business Leader of the Year Award

Zhu Zhaojiang of Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Ltd (China)

CNBC awarded the 2017 Asia Business Leader of the Year award to Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group for transforming the company into one of India's foremost business conglomerates, operating in 30 countries and having a brand presence in over 100 countries.

On receiving his award, Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group said: "I am honored to receive the CNBC Asia Business Leader of the Year Award 2017. At the Piramal Group, our business is driven by our purpose of Doing Well and Doing Good – and it is the single most important factor for our performance and success. I would like to dedicate this award to all our employees and stakeholders across the globe who share the same passion of impacting lives through business."

Internationally-acclaimed concert pianist, Lang Lang also took part in the event, presenting the 2017 CNBC ABLA for Corporate Social Responsibility. Lang Lang also introduced 11-year-old piano prodigy Wu Siyu, a beneficiary of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, who performed live for ABLA guests during the Gala Dinner.

KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director at CNBC International, said: "I'd like to congratulate this year's impressive group of award recipients. The ABLAs, now in their 16th year, continue to mark out exceptional leaders and provide inspiration to aspiring business executives across this dynamic region."

To be awarded an ABLA, nominees go through three judging phases. The first includes a quantitative data analysis of company performance. In the second, judges conduct face-to-face interviews to assess the candidates' leadership capabilities before the third and final round where overall winners are selected by an expert panel.

The presenting sponsor of ABLA 2017 is SIXCAP; with national media partner Caixin Media; knowledge partner Chicago Booth and research partner DDI.

Profiles of the 2017 ABLA winners and shortlisted candidates are available at abla.cnbc.com/nominees

More information on ABLA 2017 is available at abla.cnbc.com

