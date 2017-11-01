How this mindset shift can help you be more successful, according to a Columbia psychologist

Billionaire Richard Branson says he's never been motivated by money — here's why 3:02 PM ET Wed, 18 Oct 2017 | 01:16

In a 2006 paper published in the American Psychological Association "Psychological Review," Higgins argues that instead of just understanding life through the perspective of traditional "hedonic motivation" — or the human tendency to favor pleasure and reject pain — we need to understand this motivation doesn't apply to all situations in life.

Instead, he proposes that people motivate themselves by understanding when to switch between two motivational mindsets called "promotion" and "prevention" systems.

In the promotion mindset, your mind is motivated by making progress, growth and moving forward. But if you don't achieve what you aim for, you feel like a failure or like you wasted your time.

On the other hand, your mindset in the prevention system is motivated by doing whatever it takes to feel safe and secure rather than take a risk and fail. Higgins points out people in prevention closely relate to the saying, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

"Every human has both systems, that's a universal," Higgins says, "but there will be times when a person is more one system than the other."