How this mindset shift can help you be more successful, according to a Columbia psychologist

The idea of motivating people by promising bonuses or threatening to get fired if they don't perform is so yesterday. To be precise, it dates back thousands of years to ancient Greece.
That's according to renowned psychologist Tory Higgins, the director of the Columbia Business School Motivation Science Center.
But from his decades of researching motivation, decision making and social development, Higgins tells CNBC Make It there is a more efficient way of understanding what motivates you, which can make you more successful in reaching your goals.