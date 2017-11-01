European markets set to open higher as investors focus on earnings

European stocks are set to open on a positive footing Wednesday, despite a terrorist attack in New York, as investors focus on earnings reports.

The FTSE 100 is set to start higher by 18 points at 7,511; the DAX is seen up by 93 points at 13,323 and the CAC 40 is expected to begin trading 20 points higher at 5,523.

Asian shares hit a 10-year high following positive economic data and gains in oil prices. The momentum is expected to carry over to European bourses, where Next and Standard Chartered are due to report.

Investors will also be watching out for new data, including manufacturing PMIs in the U.K. at 10:30 a.m. GMT (6:30 a.m. ET). They will also be monitoring developments in the U.S., where the Federal Reserve is due to start a two-day meeting. Although markets don't expect a rate hike announcement, the meeting could be the last before President Donald Trump announces who is going to replace Janet Yellen as chair of the Fed.