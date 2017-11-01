Here are some of the ads Russia was posting to Facebook

Some of the ads posted to Facebook by Russia-affiliated groups ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election were recently published by the House Intelligence Committee.

The release follows a confirmation earlier this week from Facebook that organizations controlled by the Russian government posted more than 80,000 times, reaching as many as 126 million Americans with its advertisements. Facebook, Google and Twitter have all been testifying before Congress this week as lawmakers try to discover how each company allowed Russian influence and whether there needs to be more regulation of tech companies.