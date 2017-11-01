Here's how much money the World Series champions could earn after tonight's Game 7

What you can learn about success from how the Chicago Cubs won the World Series 2:51 PM ET Thu, 3 Nov 2016 | 01:25

Last year, players earned a record $76.6 million from postseason bonuses, and the winning Chicago Cubs team split a record $27.6 million. The World Series runner-up, the Cleveland Indians, split $18.4 million.

Once the money has been divvied out to each club, it's up to the players to decide who gets a share of their team's winnings.

"Each year, as stipulated in the basic agreement between the players union and Major League Baseball, teams headed to the postseason hold a meeting to distribute shares," The New York Times reports. "The money is designated in 25 full shares, but the players may divide the shares to include those who played during the year but were not on the playoff roster, as well as coaches, trainers and strength coaches."

Plus, "other nonuniformed personnel, like clubhouse attendants, chefs, public relations staff, security guards, bus drivers and grounds crew members — a precedent set in 1903 — can be awarded some of the cash."

In 2016, the Cubs split their winnings into 66 fulls shares (worth $368,872 each), 8.7 partial shares and four cash awards.

As for this year, it's too soon to tell how big the postseason pot will be, but Game 7 is slated to be one of the most expensive tickets in baseball history. The average ticket was bought for $1,795, ESPN reports: "While it falls some $300 short of last year's Game 7 between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians, it more than doubles the price paid on StubHub for a Game 7 ticket in 2014 (Giants-Royals, $887) and nearly triples what was paid for a Game 7 in 2011 (Cardinals-Rangers, $696)."

