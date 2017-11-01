'I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy,' Sen. Chuck Schumer says in response to Trump tweets

A terrorist attacked and killed eight people in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon and by Wednesday morning politicians were pointing fingers, alleging their political opponents were to blame for letting the attacker into the country.

President Donald Trump tweeted around 4:30 a.m. ET, saying "the terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty."

Senator Schumer responded an hour later, tweeting "I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy."

Senator Jeff Flake, an elected Republican who rebuked his party last week, came to New York senator's defense. Flake said Schumer did away with the program Trump accused Schumer of putting in place, tweeting "I know, I was there."

Trump also tweeted that his administration is "fighting hard for Merit Based immigration."

More than 12 were injured in the attack, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. New York Police Commissioner James O'Neil said the type of attack led authorities to label the incident a terrorist attack.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said there's no evidence to suggest there's a wider threat or plot but warned that people will see more security forces out of caution