I'm seeking three board seats at ADP because the company is 'very inefficient,' activist investor Bill Ackman

Billionaire activist investor Bill Ackman, aiming to win three seats on ADP's board, told CNBC on Wednesday he's seeking the spots because the company is "very inefficient."

Comparing parts of ADP's business to rival Paychex, the Pershing Square founder said, "ADP is not as efficient as it should be."

The boardroom battle from Ackman, who in August unveiled an 8.3 percent stake in stock and options in ADP, goes to a vote at the firm's annual shareholder meeting this coming Tuesday.

In a letter to ADP on Wednesday morning, Ackman advocated that both groups "get along for the benefit of all of ADP's stakeholders," after the company said it plans to file a complaint with the SEC against Ackman for releasing what it calls "false and misleading" information.

"Putting out a press release saying that you are reporting me to the SEC is a move designed to smear my reputation for a tactical advantage in a proxy contest. It is not an appropriate thing to do, nor is it fair play," Ackman wrote in the letter.

The hedge fund manager has criticized the company for what he calls sluggish earnings and inefficient operations. ADP can increase its profit margins by improving software and services as well as reducing operating costs, Ackman says.

Pershing Square is underperforming the market this year. The fund is down 1.2 percent year to date versus the S&P 500's 14.8 percent return through Oct. 24, according to its website.

