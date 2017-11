For most travelers flying out of Miami International Airport, the experience is far from glamorous, with harrowingly long lines and — if you're lucky — takeaway from KFC.

Instead, imagine being ushered onto a private 757 operated by the luxury safari pioneer Abercrombie & Kent.

Founder, chairman and CEO Geoffrey Kent, a dashing explorer who is a real-life cross between James Bond and Indiana Jones, will be there to accompany you, along with a fleet of flight attendants, chefs and guides.