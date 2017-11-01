Kohl's holiday sales come early this year

Kohl's is bringing out the sales for shoppers even earlier this holiday season.

The department store retailer on Wednesday unveiled its holiday strategy, which includes more ways for shoppers to earn Kohl's Cash, in-store deals on Cyber Monday and heavier Black Friday promotions starting this week.

On the same day it introduced its holiday plans, Kohl's for one day only was offering shoppers $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent in stores and online. The company said it's using the day to set the tone for the holiday shopping season "in a big way."

Kohl's won't be alone in offering shoppers big promotions in the coming weeks. Industry watchers are expecting retailers to rely heavily on discounts to draw in shoppers this holiday season.

One key risk, however, will be if retailers cut prices too much. It's been a rough ride for U.S. department stores already this year, and they don't have much room for additional expenses, which could drag profits down further.

But the hope is the strategy will drive shoppers to the store. Kohl's Cash is one way to keep consumers coming back since it can be redeemed at Kohl's locations at a later date, and is treated just like regular cash. In past years, Kohl's only ran the "$15 for $50" promotions on Black Friday weekend, which it will also continue this year from Nov. 20 through Nov. 25.

"We're issuing more Kohl's Cash than ever before," Chief Merchandising and Customer Officer Michelle Gass said.

Meantime, Kohl's is beefing up its product assortment on sale this season, highlighting key categories the company believes will sell better than others.

Athleisure is a particular "bright spot" for Kohl's business, according to Gass. 2017 notably marks the first holiday season Wisconsin-based Kohl's will have Under Armour merchandise on its shelves. And Kohl's said the partnership is proving successful, thus far.

Additionally in the active department, Kohl's has its own private-label lines and sells from Nike and Adidas. In the home goods category this Christmas, the company is promoting national brands like KitchenAid, Keurig and Instant Pot. For women's apparel, Kohl's has an exclusive line with designer Vera Wang.

This year, Kohl's will open its doors on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m., an hour earlier than last year.

Also new to this holiday season, Kohl's will offer a slew of unique deals in its stores on Cyber Monday, which is traditionally a day for shopping online.

Kohl's marketing will strengthen throughout early November, according to Greg Revelle, Kohl's chief marketing officer.

The department store chain is ramping up its holiday advertising campaign ahead of past years, and spending more money on media and digital, Revelle said. Kohl's and Twitter, for example, are teaming up to create a Kohl's Cash emoji when a user tweets "#KohlsCash."

Kohl's also has partnerships this year with the National Football League and ABC's Freeform television network to promote Kohl's in coveted commercial slots.