Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are sharply higher after Tuesday's modest gains. Key tech earnings are on tap this morning along with manufacturing data, the ADP private sector jobs report, and the Fed decision at 2 p.m. EDT. The Fed is expected to leave rates where they are, but hint at a December rate hike.

-Bitcoin has soared past the $6,500 level on news the CME is launching a bitcoin futures market this year.

-Sony stock is up 11 percent after the electronics giant reported robust earnings and significantly raised its profit projection for the year.