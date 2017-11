In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed at its highest level in 21 years and India and South Korea both hit historic highs. Hong Kong's Hang Seng hit a nine-year high, as did bourses in Vietnam and Australia. Indonesia hit a 20-year high.

The rally continued in Europe, where markets in Germany, Norway and Sweden are also at historic highs. Belgium, the Netherlands, and France are at 10-year highs.

Broader European indexes like the Euro STOXX 600 are at two-year highs as earnings have been improving. Companies in Norway, Italy, Portugal, the UK and Belgium are reporting particularly strong earnings, according to Thomson Reuters.